Gunna & Burna Boy’s “wgft” Officially Earns #1 At Urban Radio

The collaboration enjoys a two-place rise to #1.

Gunna’s “wgft (featuring Burna Boy)” completes its ascent to #1 on the Mediabase urban radio chart.

Played ~5,997 times during the November 23-29 tracking period, “wgft” rises two spots to #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 623.

Down one spot, Metro Boomin’s “Take Me Thru Dere” claims #2 on the new listing.

Chris Brown’s enduring “It Depends (featuring Bryson Tiller)” slides one level to #3, and Kehlani’s similarly enduring “Folded” holds at #4.

Mariah The Scientist’s “Burning Blue,” another long-running top performer, remains in the #5 position.

