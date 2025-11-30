Oskar Med K & Khalid’s “Nobody (Make Me Feel)” Reaches #1 On Dance Radio Chart

A new #1 emerges on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart, and it comes from oskar med k and Khalid.

Their “nobody (make me feel)” rises two places to the chart’s apex, seizing the throne from Illenium, Tom Grennan & Alna’s “Forever.”

“nobody” received ~789 spins during the November 23-29 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 166.

“Forever” settles for #2 this week. Calvin Harris’ “Ocean (featuring Jessie Reyez)” also falls a spot, in its case dropping to #3.

Madison Beer’s “yes baby” rises two levels to #4, and Myles Lloyd & BUNT.’s “Crazy” drops a place to #5.