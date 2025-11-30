in Music News

All Time Low’s “The Weather” Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio

The song rises one spot to the top of this week’s listing.

The members of All Time Low certainly have more than the “The Weather” to talk about this week, as their single earns #1 on the Mediabase alternative airplay chart.

“The Weather,” indeed, ascends one place to the top of the chart. It received ~2,278 spins during the November 23-29 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 82.

Down one spot, twenty one pilots’ “City Walls” settles for #2.

Pierce The Veil’s “So Far So Fake” holds at #3, as Matt Maeson’s “Downstairs” ticks up a level to #4. Down one level, Sublime’s “Ensenada” claims #5 on the latest Mediabase alternative chart.

