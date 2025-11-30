All Time Low’s “The Weather” Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio

The members of All Time Low certainly have more than the “The Weather” to talk about this week, as their single earns #1 on the Mediabase alternative airplay chart.

“The Weather,” indeed, ascends one place to the top of the chart. It received ~2,278 spins during the November 23-29 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 82.

Down one spot, twenty one pilots’ “City Walls” settles for #2.

Pierce The Veil’s “So Far So Fake” holds at #3, as Matt Maeson’s “Downstairs” ticks up a level to #4. Down one level, Sublime’s “Ensenada” claims #5 on the latest Mediabase alternative chart.