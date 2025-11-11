in Culture News, Movie News

Reneé Rapp, Ariana Greenblatt, Rosamund Pike, Isla Fisher Attend “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t” Premiere

They were among many cast members and entertainment notables at Monday’s event.

New York, New York - 11/10/25 Lionsgate New York Premiere of NowYou See Me: Now You Don’t : Renee Rapp - PHOTO by: Dave Allocca / Starpix - Location: The Lighthouse

To celebrate this Friday’s opening, Lionsgate held an official New York premiere for “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.”

The premiere featured a variety of principals from the film, including Ariana Greenblatt, Rosamund Pike, and Isla Fisher. Reneé Rapp, who contributed “Lucky” to the film’s soundtrack, also appeared at the event.

Held at The Lighthouse Pier 61, the premiere represented a high-profile celebration of the third “Now You See Me” film.

Official press photos from the event follow, courtesy of Lionsgate.

New York, New York – 11/10/25 Lionsgate New York Premiere of NowYou See Me: Now You Don’t : Ariana Greenblatt
– PHOTO by: Dave Allocca / Starpix
– Location: The Lighthouse
New York, New York – 11/10/25 Lionsgate New York Premiere of NowYou See Me: Now You Don’t : Ariana Greenblatt
– PHOTO by: Dave Allocca / Starpix
– Location: The Lighthouse
New York, New York – 11/10/25 – Isla Fisher attends the Lionsgate New York Premiere of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t
– PICTURED: Isla Fisher
– PHOTO by: Marion Curtis / StarPix for Lionsgate
– Location: Lighthouse @ Pier 61
New York, New York – 11/10/25 Lionsgate New York Premiere of NowYou See Me: Now You Don’t : Rosamund Pike
– PHOTO by: Dave Allocca / Starpix
– Location: The Lighthouse
New York, New York – 11/10/25 Lionsgate New York Premiere of NowYou See Me: Now You Don’t : Renee Rapp
– PHOTO by: Dave Allocca / Starpix
– Location: The Lighthouse

Ariana greenblattisla fishernow you see me now you don'trenee rapprosamund pike

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Runway Recap: Brooklin Laird Made LA Fashion Week Statement, Shining For Cross Colours, BFYNE, Viator Felis

Maclaine Farrell, Taylor Hudson Spotted At Kate Spade New York & NYLON’s “Holiday Duo-ets” Celebration