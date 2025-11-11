Reneé Rapp, Ariana Greenblatt, Rosamund Pike, Isla Fisher Attend “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t” Premiere

To celebrate this Friday’s opening, Lionsgate held an official New York premiere for “Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.”

The premiere featured a variety of principals from the film, including Ariana Greenblatt, Rosamund Pike, and Isla Fisher. Reneé Rapp, who contributed “Lucky” to the film’s soundtrack, also appeared at the event.

Held at The Lighthouse Pier 61, the premiere represented a high-profile celebration of the third “Now You See Me” film.

Official press photos from the event follow, courtesy of Lionsgate.