Cardi B & Kehlani’s “Safe” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

After recently ruling the Mediabase rhythmic chart with her own “Folded,” Kehlani this week hits #1 with a collaboration.

Cardi B’s “Safe,” which features Kehlani, rises one spot to #1 on the listing.

“Safe” received ~6,604 spins during the October 26-November 1 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 705.

Chris Brown’s “It Depends (featuring Bryson Tiller)” drops a level to #2, as Leon Thomas’ “MUTT” stays at #3. The aforementioned “Folded” keeps its #4 position.

The consistency continues at #5, as Doja Cat’s “Jealous Type” spends another week at that ranking.