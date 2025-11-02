in Music News

Pierce The Veil’s “So Far So Fake” Officially Earns #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

The viral hit rules the alt radio listing.

Piece The Veil - So Far So Fake lyric video screen | Fearless/Concord

Amid its viral social media ascent, Pierce The Veil’s 2023 release “So Far So Fake” has also been garnering significant attention at alternative radio.

This week, it reaches #1 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “So Far So Fake” received ~2,268 spins during the October 26-November 1 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 215.

Sublime’s long-running #1 “Ensenada” falls to #2 this week, as twenty one pilots’ “City Walls” jumps two places to #3. All Time Low’s “The Weather” holds at #4, and Nine Inch Nails’ “As Alive As You Need Me To Be” drops two levels to #5.

