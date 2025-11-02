Pierce The Veil’s “So Far So Fake” Officially Earns #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

Amid its viral social media ascent, Pierce The Veil’s 2023 release “So Far So Fake” has also been garnering significant attention at alternative radio.

This week, it reaches #1 on the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “So Far So Fake” received ~2,268 spins during the October 26-November 1 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 215.

Sublime’s long-running #1 “Ensenada” falls to #2 this week, as twenty one pilots’ “City Walls” jumps two places to #3. All Time Low’s “The Weather” holds at #4, and Nine Inch Nails’ “As Alive As You Need Me To Be” drops two levels to #5.