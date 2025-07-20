Mariah The Scientist’s “Burning Blue” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Thanks to a two-place gain over last week’s position, Mariah The Scientist’s “Burning Blue” secures #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

“Burning Blue” received ~6,063 spins during the July 13-19 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 702.

Down one spot, Leon Thomas’ “MUTT” settles for #2 this week. Moliy & Silent Addy’s “Shake It To The Max (featuring Shenseea)” concurrently rises one place to #3.

Playboi Carti & The Weeknd’s “RATHER LIE” moves in the other direction, dropping two spots to #4. Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” stays in the #5 position.