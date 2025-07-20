Josh Ross’ “Single Again” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Country radio has a new #1, and it comes from Josh Ross.

The artist’s “Single Again” enjoys a one-place lift to the top of the Mediabase country radio singles chart. It trades places with Morgan Wallen’s “Just In Case,” which falls to #2 after a single week on top.

“Single Again” rules in chart points and spins for the July 13-19 tracking period, although “Just In Case” remains the leader for audience impressions.

Tyler Hubbard’s “Park” rises two spots to #3 on the overall chart, while Nate Smith’s “Fix What You Didn’t Break” stays at #4. Sam Hunt’s “Country House” falls two spots to #5 despite a gain in airplay.