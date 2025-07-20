in Music News

Tiesto, Odd Mob & Good Boys’ “Won’t Be Possible” Officially Earns #1 At Dance Radio

The collaboration ascends to #1 on the latest chart.

Won't Be Possible audio screenshot | Atlantic

Tiesto, Odd Mob & Good Boys’ “Won’t Be Possible” reaches the highest possible position on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.

Indeed, the collaboration ascends two places to #1 on the listing, seizing a throne that previously belonged to Calvin Harris’ “Blessings (with Clementine Douglas).”

“Won’t Be Possible” received ~662 spins during the July 13-19 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 77.

“Blessings” falls to #2 this week, as Meduza, Innellea & Genesi’s “Edge Of The World (featuring Nu-La)” slides one level to #3.

Illenium & Hayla’s “In My Arms” rises a spot to #4, and Alesso & Becky Hill’s “Surrender” drops a place to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

