Tiesto, Odd Mob & Good Boys’ “Won’t Be Possible” Officially Earns #1 At Dance Radio

Tiesto, Odd Mob & Good Boys’ “Won’t Be Possible” reaches the highest possible position on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.

Indeed, the collaboration ascends two places to #1 on the listing, seizing a throne that previously belonged to Calvin Harris’ “Blessings (with Clementine Douglas).”

“Won’t Be Possible” received ~662 spins during the July 13-19 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 77.

“Blessings” falls to #2 this week, as Meduza, Innellea & Genesi’s “Edge Of The World (featuring Nu-La)” slides one level to #3.

Illenium & Hayla’s “In My Arms” rises a spot to #4, and Alesso & Becky Hill’s “Surrender” drops a place to #5.