in Music News

Playboi Carti & The Weeknd’s “RATHER LIE” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

The collaboration earns #1 on this week’s chart.

Playboi Carti - Music cover | Interscope

Playboi Carti & The Weeknd’s “RATHER LIE” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Played ~5,907 times during the June 29-July 5 tracking period, the collaboration rises two spots to #1. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 239.

Leon Thomas’ “MUTT” holds in the runner-up position, while PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake’s “Somebody Loves Me” drops two levels to #3.

Mariah The Scientist’s “Burning Blue” enjoys a two-place ascent to #4 on this week’s rhythmic chart, while Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” drops a level to #5.

Drakekendrick lamarLeon thomasMariah the scientistpartynextdoorplayboi cartirather lieszathe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Ella Langley’s “Weren’t For The Wind” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Alesso & Becky Hill’s “Surrender” Soars To #1 At Dance Radio