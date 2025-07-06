Playboi Carti & The Weeknd’s “RATHER LIE” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Playboi Carti & The Weeknd’s “RATHER LIE” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
Played ~5,907 times during the June 29-July 5 tracking period, the collaboration rises two spots to #1. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 239.
Leon Thomas’ “MUTT” holds in the runner-up position, while PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake’s “Somebody Loves Me” drops two levels to #3.
Mariah The Scientist’s “Burning Blue” enjoys a two-place ascent to #4 on this week’s rhythmic chart, while Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” drops a level to #5.