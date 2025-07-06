in Music News

Alesso & Becky Hill’s “Surrender” Soars To #1 At Dance Radio

The collaboration makes a four-place jump to #1.

Alesso & Becky Hill’s “Surrender” makes a big gain on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart, rising from #5 to #1.

The collaboration received ~621 spins during the June 29-July 5 tracking period, reflecting a gain of 96 from last week’s mark.

Up two places, Calvin Harris’ “Blessings (with Clementine Douglas)” earns the runner-up spot on this week’s dance chart.

Afrojack’s “Never Forget You” falls two levels to #3, while Tiesto and Odd Mob’s “Won’t Be Possible” enjoys a two-place lift to #4.

A two-place rise concurrently brings Meduza, Innellea & Genesi’s “Edge Of The World (featuring Nu-La)” to #5.

