Ella Langley’s “Weren’t For The Wind” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Rising country star Ella Langley scores a new #1 this week, as her “weren’t for the wind” ascends to the top of the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “weren’t for the wind” follows “you look like you love me (featuring Riley Green)” as her second career chart-topper.

Along with ruling for chart points, the song ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the June 29-July 5 tracking period. It meanwhile follows Morgan Wallen’s “Just In Case” as #2 for audience impressions.

The Morgan Wallen song nonetheless holds at #2 on the overall chart, with Sam Hunt’s “Country House” rising a spot to #3. Corey Kent’s “This Heart,” last week’s leader, falls to #4. Josh Ross’ “Single Again” ticks up a level to #5.