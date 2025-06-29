Corey Kent’s “This Heart” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Country radio has a new #1 this week, and it comes from Corey Kent.

The artist’s “This Heart” rises two spots to #1 on the Mediabase country radio singles chart for the June 22-28 tracking period.

Along with ruling for chart points, the song ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the tracking week.

Morgan Wallen’s “Just In Case” rises two spots to #2 this week, as Ella Langley’s “weren’t for the wind” jumps two spots to #3.

Sam Hunt’s “Country House” ascends two levels to #4, and John Ross’ “Single Again” makes an equivalent move to reach #5.

Kane Brown’s “Backseat Driver,” last week’s #1 song, falls out of the Top 5 this week.