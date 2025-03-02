LISA Looks Beautiful On Oscars Red Carpet; Set For Performance On Sunday’s Show

Two days removed from releasing her solo album “Alter Ego,” LISA achieves another big career milestone Sunday.
The artist will be performing at Sunday’s Oscars, joining her “Born Again” collaborators Doja Cat and RAYE for a tribute to the music of the James Bond films.
Prior to taking the stage, the artist walked the red carpet in a custom tuxedo from designer MARKGONG. Inspired by James Bond, the “Gong Girl” look teased the subsequent performance.
Photos from her arrival follow, courtesy of The Academy. ABC is handling tonight’s broadcast.
Comments
Loading…