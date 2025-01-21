Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Heads For #1 On Pop Radio Airplay Chart

Rosé is about to become the first K-pop artist to ever achieve a #1 at US pop radio.

Her Bruno Mars collaboration “APT.” has opened the January 19-25 tracking period with considerable momentum, and it should be able to secure #1 as the format’s Mediabase airplay chart goes final.

“APT.” received 4,311 spins during the first two days of the tracking period, besting last week’s mark by a whopping 14%.

It currently appears at #1 on the Mediabase building/real-time chart, and given its momentum and lack of obvious threats from below, it should have no trouble closing the week on top.

The official chart will arrive on January 26.