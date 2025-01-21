in Music News

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Heads For #1 On Pop Radio Airplay Chart

It would become the first #1 from a K-pop artist.

Bruno Mars and Rosé in APT. | Video Screenshot | Atlantic

Rosé is about to become the first K-pop artist to ever achieve a #1 at US pop radio.

Her Bruno Mars collaboration “APT.” has opened the January 19-25 tracking period with considerable momentum, and it should be able to secure #1 as the format’s Mediabase airplay chart goes final.

“APT.” received 4,311 spins during the first two days of the tracking period, besting last week’s mark by a whopping 14%.

It currently appears at #1 on the Mediabase building/real-time chart, and given its momentum and lack of obvious threats from below, it should have no trouble closing the week on top.

The official chart will arrive on January 26.

apt.Bruno Marsrose

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Songs By Rosé, Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown, RAYE, Billie Eilish Make Top 40 On Pop Radio Chart

Lola Young’s “Messy” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song