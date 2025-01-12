in Music News

Kendrick Lamar’s “Squabble Up” Quickly Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

The song has already hit #1 on the rhythmic chart.

Kendrick Lamar - Press Photo by Dave Free/pgLang, courtesy of Interscope

In the market for less than two months — and during the holiday season no less — Kendrick Lamar’s “squabble up” is already the biggest song at rhythmic radio.

The song rises one place to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic chart, courtesy of the 6,239 spins it received during the January 5-11 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 514.

GloRilla’s “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” falls one spot to #2, while The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” ticks up one level to #3. Latto’s “Brokey” concurrently drops a spot to #4, and Tyler, The Creator’s “Sticky” ascends two positions to #5.

