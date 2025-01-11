in Hot On Social

LISA Wows In New Instagram Bikini Pictures As “Alter Ego,” “White Lotus” Launches Draw Near

LISA is set to have a major 2025.

LISA looks stunning in new bikini pictures, via @lalalalisa_m

LISA’s 2025 is going to be of the career-defining variety, with the artist’s debut solo studio album “Alter Ego” set to arrive on February 28. Twelve days earlier, she will appear in the new season of HBO/MAX’s “The White Lotus.”

As anticipation for those major projects draws near, LISA also remains a bona fide force on social media. Her Instagram latest post has proven particularly resonant.

A series of bikini shots, the gallery blasted past 3 million likes within 3 hours of its Saturday launch. That number — as well as the mass of glowing comments — will only surge in the coming hours.

LISA unsurprisingly looks amazing in the new post, which is embedded below.

