Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” Spends 5th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song; Rosé & Bruno Mars Top 5, Gracie Abrams Top 10

As 2025 rolls on, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” reigns on.

The song secures a fifth week at #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, courtesy of the 16,095 spins it received during the January 5-11 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 145.

Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” holds at #2, while Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” stays at #3.

Making its first appearance in the Top 5, Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” enjoys a two-place lift to #4. The song posted a tracking period play count of 12,021, besting last week’s figure by 1,504. With that massive increase, “APT.” ranks as the week’s top airplay gainer.

Down one spot, Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” settles for #5.

— This week’s chart features a new Top 10 addition, with Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” rising two places to #9. The hit single received 8,533 tracking week spins (+1,348).