Angel Reese Showcases Stunning New Year’s Eve Look, Vows To Keep “Getting Finer” In 2025

A WNBA record-breaker on the court, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese also routinely dazzles from a style standpoint. And as she slays look after look, her Instagram engagement continues to soar.

She continued that trend on New Year’s Eve, wowing in a breathtaking dress.

Reese first posted the dress in her story, before uploading a pair of photos to her main Instagram feed. They may be blurry, but the shots do not obscure her stunning New Year’s Eve look.

“Two things can be true. 2025, ima keep getting finer & yall gon keep getting mad,” wrote Reese in the accompanying caption.

Reese is indeed on track for a big 2025. As her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast continues to generate buzz, she looks ahead to playing in the inaugural season of “Unrivaled” 3×3 basketball and her sophomore WNBA chapter.

