The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” Makes Top 20 At Pop Radio, Ariana Grande Top 25, The Marias Top 30

This week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart is rather light on moves, with a steady #1 and no new additions to the Top 10 or Top 15. There is, however, a new member of the Top 20.

Up one place, The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” moves into that region of the chart. “Timeless” received 3,661 spins during the December 15-21 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 783.

As “Timeless” hits the Top 20, Ariana Grande’s “Popular” goes Top 25, and The Marías’ “No One Noticed” joins the Top 30.

Played 1,971 times during the tracking period (+229), “Popular” ticks up one spot to #25.

A three-place rise concurrently brings “No One Noticed” to #29; the song received 1,484 spins (+381).