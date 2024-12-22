in Music News

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” Makes Top 20 At Pop Radio, Ariana Grande Top 25, The Marias Top 30

“Timeless,” “Popular,” and “No One Noticed” move on this week’s pop chart.

Playboi Carti and The Weeknd by Gunner Stahl, press photos courtesy of Republic Records

This week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart is rather light on moves, with a steady #1 and no new additions to the Top 10 or Top 15. There is, however, a new member of the Top 20.

Up one place, The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” moves into that region of the chart. “Timeless” received 3,661 spins during the December 15-21 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 783.

As “Timeless” hits the Top 20, Ariana Grande’s “Popular” goes Top 25, and The Marías’ “No One Noticed” joins the Top 30.

Played 1,971 times during the tracking period (+229), “Popular” ticks up one spot to #25.

A three-place rise concurrently brings “No One Noticed” to #29; the song received 1,484 spins (+381).

ariana grandeno one noticedplayboi cartipopularthe mariasthe weekndtimeless

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” Remains #1 At Pop Radio, Scoring 2nd Week On Top

Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “Luther,” Twice & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Strategy” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio