Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “Luther,” Twice & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Strategy” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

The second-to-last Mediabase pop radio airplay chart features two debuts, and both are high-profile collaborations. Indeed, Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” and TWICE & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Strategy” both secure Top 40 positions on this week’s listing.
Below last week’s chart at #50, “Luther” makes this week’s chart at #36. The “GNX” single received 586 spins during the December 15-21 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 432.
Up six places, “Strategy” makes its Top 40 debut at #38. The TWICE-Megan collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 529, besting the prior mark by 240 plays.
