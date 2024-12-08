in Music News

Future’s “Too Fast” Rises To #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Future’s single ascends to #1 on this week’s urban chart.

Future - Too Fast video screenshot | Epic

Urban radio has a new #1 song, and it comes from a well-established hitmaker in Future.

The artist’s “Too Fast” rises two places to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban chart, courtesy of the ~6,409 spins it received during the December 1-7 tracking period. The count bests last week’s mark by 729.

Down one place, Chris Brown’s “Residuals” takes #2 on the latest chart.

GloRilla’s “TGIF” slips one level to #3 on this week’s Mediabase urban listing, and The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” rises two places to #4. Down one spot, Jordan Adetunji’s “Kehlani” settles for #5.

Chris BrownfutureglorillaJordan adetunjiplayboi cartithe weekndtoo fast

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Meduza & Hayla’s “Another World” Officially Secures #1 At Dance Radio