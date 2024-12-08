Meduza & Hayla’s “Another World” Officially Secures #1 At Dance Radio

Up one place from last week’s position, Meduza & Hayla’s “Another World” formally earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.
The collaboration received ~637 spins during the December 1-7 tracking period, reflecting a gain of 106 from last week’s play count.
A two-place rise brings Kylie Minogue’s “Lights Camera Action” to #2, while Kaskade & Enisa’s “Tears Don’t Fall” drops two levels to #3.
Anabel Englund’s “Get Busy” concurrently enjoys a two-place gain, rising from #6 to #4. Benny Benassi & Oaks’ “Never Been Yours” meanwhile spends another week as dance radio’s #5 song.
