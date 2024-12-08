in Music News

Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” Remains #1 At Pop, Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“Stargazing” secures a second week atop both charts.

Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” holds off Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” to earn a second week at #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The song also secures a second week atop the hot adult contemporary listing.

— “Stargazing” tops the pop chart thanks to the 15,519 pop spins it received during the December 1-7 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by 30 but keeps the Myles Smith song 18 plays ahead of the #2 song.

Up one place, “Taste” moves into that runner-up position.

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” drops a level to #2, while Hozier’s “Too Sweet” holds at #4. Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” concurrently spends another week in the #5 position.

— “Stargazing” meanwhile received 5,309 plays at the Hot AC format (-20).

“Die With A Smile” stays at #2, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” holds at #3, Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” remains #4, and “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” spends another week at #5.

