Songs By Gracie Abrams, MGK & Jelly Roll Make Top 30 At Pop Radio; Sabrina Carpenter, Lawrence Top 40

Gracie Abrams’ “Close To You” and mgk & Jelly Roll’s “lonely road” officially enter the Top 30 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Played 1,904 times during the September 29-October 5 tracking period (+240), “Close To You” rises three places to #29.
Up one spot, “lonely road” earns #30 with 1,843 tracking period plays (+157).
As “Close To You” and “lonely road” earn Top 30 positions, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” and Lawrence’s “Whatcha Want” reach the Top 40.
Below last week’s chart at #42, “Bed Chem” makes this week’s Top 40 at #39. The “Short n’ Sweet” track garnered 862 tracking period plays (+269).
“Whatcha Want,” which received 836 spins (+108), rises one spot to make its chart debut at #40.
