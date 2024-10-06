in Featured

Songs By Gracie Abrams, MGK & Jelly Roll Make Top 30 At Pop Radio; Sabrina Carpenter, Lawrence Top 40

“Close To You” and “lonely road” reach the Top 30, while “Bed Chem” and “Whatcha Want” debut.

Gracie Abrams’ “Close To You” and mgk & Jelly Roll’s “lonely road” officially enter the Top 30 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 1,904 times during the September 29-October 5 tracking period (+240), “Close To You” rises three places to #29.

Up one spot, “lonely road” earns #30 with 1,843 tracking period plays (+157).

As “Close To You” and “lonely road” earn Top 30 positions, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” and Lawrence’s “Whatcha Want” reach the Top 40.

Below last week’s chart at #42, “Bed Chem” makes this week’s Top 40 at #39. The “Short n’ Sweet” track garnered 862 tracking period plays (+269).

“Whatcha Want,” which received 836 spins (+108), rises one spot to make its chart debut at #40.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

