Megan Thee Stallion Confirmed For Interview On October 23 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode will also feature Billy Crystal and Julian Casablancas.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1698 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and guest co-host Megan Thee Stallion during the monologue on Thursday, August 11, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Megan Thee Stallion has booked a return trip to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The music sensation will appear as the lead interview guest on the Wednesday, October 23 edition of the late-night talk show.

After chatting with Megan, host Jimmy Fallon will welcome Billy Crystal for a chat. Julian Casablancas will also drop by for an interview, before taking the stage to perform with The Voidz.

Complete “Fallon” listings follow:

Wednesday, October 16: Guests include Justin Timberlake, Meghann Fahy and musical guest Yseult. (OAD 9/16/24)

Thursday, October 17: Guests include Kevin Hart, Paris Hilton and musical guest Miranda Lambert. (OAD 9/5/24)

Friday, October 18: Guests include Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez, Lainey Wilson and musical guest Lainey Wilson. (OAD 9/10/24)

Monday, October 21: Guests include Samuel L. Jackson, Justin Hartley and musical guest Tommy Richman. Show #2037

Tuesday, October 22: Guests include Tom Holland, Bridget Everett and musical guest Damiano David. Show #2038

Wednesday, October 23: Guests include Megan Thee Stallion, Billy Crystal, Julian Casablancas and musical guests Julian Casablancas + The Voidz. Show #2039

