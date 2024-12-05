Emma Corrin, Lily-Rose Depp Look Stunning At UK Premiere For “Nosferatu” (Red Carpet Look)

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Emma Corrin and Lily-Rose Depp attend the UK Premiere of "Nosferatu" presented by Universal Pictures & Focus Features at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square on December 04, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)
As the film’s Christmas Day release draws near, premiere celebrations are beginning for the upcoming “Nosferatu.”
Wednesday, a premiere took place at the ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in London, England. Numerous principals from the film were in attendance, including co-stars Emma Corrin and Lily-Rose Depp.
Both looked characteristically great on the red carpet, with Corrin wearing a very sheer yellow grown and Depp stunning in greige.
Following the event, Universal Pictures shared a set of publicity photos from the celebration. Those appear below.
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
Loading…