Emma Corrin, Lily-Rose Depp Look Stunning At UK Premiere For “Nosferatu” (Red Carpet Look)

The film’s co-stars wowed on the premiere’s red carpet.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Emma Corrin and Lily-Rose Depp attend the UK Premiere of "Nosferatu" presented by Universal Pictures & Focus Features at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square on December 04, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

As the film’s Christmas Day release draws near, premiere celebrations are beginning for the upcoming “Nosferatu.”

Wednesday, a premiere took place at the ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in London, England. Numerous principals from the film were in attendance, including co-stars Emma Corrin and Lily-Rose Depp.

Both looked characteristically great on the red carpet, with Corrin wearing a very sheer yellow grown and Depp stunning in greige.

Following the event, Universal Pictures shared a set of publicity photos from the celebration. Those appear below.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

