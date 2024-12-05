Emma Corrin, Lily-Rose Depp Look Stunning At UK Premiere For “Nosferatu” (Red Carpet Look)

As the film’s Christmas Day release draws near, premiere celebrations are beginning for the upcoming “Nosferatu.”

Wednesday, a premiere took place at the ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in London, England. Numerous principals from the film were in attendance, including co-stars Emma Corrin and Lily-Rose Depp.

Both looked characteristically great on the red carpet, with Corrin wearing a very sheer yellow grown and Depp stunning in greige.

Following the event, Universal Pictures shared a set of publicity photos from the celebration. Those appear below.