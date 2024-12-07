in Music News

“APT.” Returns To #1 On Global Spotify Chart; Bad Bunny, Rosé, Bing Crosby & V Songs Debut In Top 25

“APT.” returns to the top amid the release of Rosé’s “Rosie.”

Rose and Bruno Mars - official APT. photo by John V. Esparza, courtesy of Atlantic Records

As Rosé’s debut solo album “Rosie” entered the market, the artist’s Bruno Mars collaboration returned to #1 on the Global Spotify Streaming Chart.

“APT.,” that smash collaboration, rose one place to #1 on the strength of its 10.18 million global Friday streams. “APT.” returning to #1 meant that one Bruno Mars song replaced another atop the chart; his Lady Gaga collaboration “Die With A Smile” was Thursday’s leader.

— Bad Bunny’s “EL CLúB” ranked as Friday’s biggest debut, entering the chart at #14 with 4.47 million streams.

“toxic till the end,” the new, release-week focus track from Rosé’s album, concurrently started at #24 with 3.84 million.

Bing Crosby & V’s “White Christmas” followed as the third new entry in the Top 25, securing the #25 position on the strength of its 3.81 million plays.

