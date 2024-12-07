Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Earns 7th Week At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos, Songs Charts

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” remains the biggest force on YouTube, notching a seventh consecutive week at #1 on the platform’s Global Music Videos and Songs Charts.

The official video received 57.6 million views during the November 29-December 5 tracking period, nearly doubling that achieved by the week’s #2 video.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “APT.” generated 124.4 million total YouTube plays during the tracking period. That count, which results in the #1 spot on the Songs chart, more than doubles that of the runner-up.

Both artists remain forces on the Global YouTube Artists chart, with Bruno claiming #5 and Rosé earning #11.