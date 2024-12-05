Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Heads For Top 10 on Pop Radio Chart

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” will make another big move this week, securing a Top 10 position on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The collaboration received 4,391 spins during the first four days of the December 1-7 tracking period, topping the same-time-last-week mark by 13.5%. The count positions “APT.” at #8 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

Given its current position, the absence of obvious threats from below, and the song’s rate of gain, it should have no trouble retaining its Top 10 position through the close of tracking.

— While “APT.” is the clearest new Top 10 joiner as of right now, it will doubtfully be the only one. Both Sabrina Carpenter’s “Bed Chem” and Jelly Roll’s “I Am Not Okay” are presently knocking on the door; at least one should get there by the close of tracking.