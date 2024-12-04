in TV News

Doechii Delivers Performance On Wednesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

Doechii takes the stage on Wednesday’s “Colbert.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Doechii during Wednesday’s December 4, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Fresh off scoring multiple Grammy nominations, including one for Best New Artist, Doechii pays a visit to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The artist delivers a performance on Wednesday’s edition of the CBS late-night show. Said performance airs as the episode’s concluding segment, bringing an end to a broadcast that also features Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.

Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Colbert” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. The Doechii performance should start at around 12:25AM.

First-look photos from the episodic taping follow:

Written by Brian Cantor

