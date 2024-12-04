Doechii Delivers Performance On Wednesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Doechii during Wednesday’s December 4, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Fresh off scoring multiple Grammy nominations, including one for Best New Artist, Doechii pays a visit to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
The artist delivers a performance on Wednesday’s edition of the CBS late-night show. Said performance airs as the episode’s concluding segment, bringing an end to a broadcast that also features Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.
Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Colbert” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. The Doechii performance should start at around 12:25AM.
First-look photos from the episodic taping follow:
