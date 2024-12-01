Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True,” Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless,” Lisa’s “Moonlit Floor” Join Top 25 At Pop Radio

Even with earlier release “Close To You” gaining in the Top 20, Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” continues to make big moves in its own right. The song officially blasts into the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” and Lisa’s “Moonlit Floor” also join the Top 25.

Played 3,136 times during the November 24-30 tracking period (+1,573), “That’s So True” soars eight spots to #21.

Up five places, “Timeless” earns #24 with 2,281 spins (+303).

A spin count of 1,954 (+443) concurrently brings “Moonlit Floor” up five spots to #25.