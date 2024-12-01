David Guetta, Alphaville & Ava Max’s “Forever Young,” Damiano David’s “Born With A Broken Heart” Make Top 20 At Pop Radio

Two of pop radio’s biggest recent gainers both officially enter the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart.
Played 3,399 times during the November 24-30 tracking period, David Guetta, Alphaville & Ava Max’s “Forever Young” rises three places to #18. The updated take on Alphaville’s 80s classic received 446 more spins this week than it did last week.
Also up three places, Damiano David’s “Born With A Broken Heart” ascends to #19 on this week’s chart. Currently the iHeartRadio “On The Verge” song, “Born With A Broken Heart” received 3,316 spins during the tracking period (+1,019).
Comments
Loading…