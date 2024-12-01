Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club,” Alex Warren’s “Burning Down” Make Top 30 At Pop Radio; Gigi Perez, Jack Harlow, Ariana Grande Songs Top 40

Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” and Alex Warren’s “Burning Down” continue their climbs at pop radio, with each song earning a Top 30 position on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart for the format.

Gigi Perez’s “Sailor Song,” Jack Harlow’s “Hello Miss Johnson,” and Ariana Grande’s “Popular” meanwhile make their first appearances on the 40-song chart.

Up five places, “Pink Pony Club” earns #26 thanks to the 1,936 spins it received during the November 24-30 tracking period (+592).

Credited with 1,414 spins (+279), “Burning Down” moves up three spots to #30.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “Sailor Song” makes this week’s Top 40 at #33. The buzzy song received 987 tracking week pop spins (+402).

The recipient of 985 spins (+728), “Hello Miss Johnson” rises fifteen spots to make its chart debut at #34.

Up twelve spots, “Popular” earns #38 with 767 spins (+511).