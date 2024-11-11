Vastly Different Grammys Betting Odds Emerge; Beyonce, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan Named Favorites

Small odds discrepancies are not uncommon in the betting market. But there is nothing small about the discrepancy between the lines Bovada and BetOnline are offering for the 2025 Grammy Awards.
Whereas Bovada’s line opened with Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” as the clear favorite for Album of the Year, BetOnline lists the album in a distant third place in the odds market. It instead features Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” as the clear favorite with Billie Eilish’s “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT” as a competitive second choice.
Bovada, meanwhile, features Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER,” Beyoncé’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” in a three-way tie for most likely Record of the Year winner. BetOnline takes a vastly different approach, positioning “Espresso” as a massive favorite with Taylor Swift’s “Fortnight (featuring Post Malone)” as the #2 option.
Bovada and BetOnline do both list “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” as the Song of the Year favorite, though they differ on the #2 pick. Whereas Bovada highlights Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” in that second position, BetOnline views Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” as the second-most likely winner.
Bovada does not presently offer betting on Best New Artist; BetOnline lists Chappell Roan as a favorite in that category, with Sabrina Carpenter and Shaboozey as the other artists roughly in the mix.
The Bovada and BetOnline odds follow. As a reminder, the smaller the number, the better the odds. A negative number is how much one would have to risk to win $100. A positive number is how much one would win if they risked $100.
Album of the Year odds, courtesy of BetOnline
COWBOY CARTER -300
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT +180
New Blue Sun +800
The Tortured Poets Department +800
The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess +1200
Brat +1200
Short n’ Sweet +1200
Djesse Vol. 4 +2500
Album of the Year odds, courtesy of Bovada
The Tortured Poets Department -275
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT +550
The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess +550
COWBOY CARTER +700
brat +900
New Blue Sun +900
Short n’ Sweet +900
Djesse Vol. 4 +2000
Record of the Year odds, courtesy of BetOnline
Espresso -500
Fortnight +300
BIRDS OF A FEATHER +450
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM +1000
Not Like Us +1000
Now And Then +1200
Good Luck, Babe +2000
360 (no line offered)
Record of the Year odds, courtesy of Bovada
BIRDS OF A FEATHER +200
Espresso +200
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM +200
Good Luck, Babe +500
Not Like Us +700
Fortnight +800
360 +1200
Now And Then +1200
Song of the Year odds, courtesy of BetOnline
BIRDS OF A FEATHER -200
A Bar Song (Tipsy) +350
Good Luck, Babe! +1000
Not Like Us +1000
Please Please Please +1000
Die With A Smile +1200
Fortnight +1200
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM +1200
Song of the Year odds, courtesy of Bovada
BIRDS OF A FEATHER -110
Please Please Please +200
Good Luck, Babe! +550
Not Like Us +550
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM +600
Die With A Smile +800
Fortnight +800
A Bar Song (Tipsy) +1500
Best New Artist odds, courtesy of BetOnline
Chappell Roan -200
Sabrina Carpenter +300
Shaboozey +400
Khruangbin +800
Raye +900
Teddy Swims +1100
Benson Boone +1200
Doechii +1200
