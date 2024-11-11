Vastly Different Grammys Betting Odds Emerge; Beyonce, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan Named Favorites

Small odds discrepancies are not uncommon in the betting market. But there is nothing small about the discrepancy between the lines Bovada and BetOnline are offering for the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Whereas Bovada’s line opened with Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” as the clear favorite for Album of the Year, BetOnline lists the album in a distant third place in the odds market. It instead features Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” as the clear favorite with Billie Eilish’s “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT” as a competitive second choice.

Bovada, meanwhile, features Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER,” Beyoncé’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” in a three-way tie for most likely Record of the Year winner. BetOnline takes a vastly different approach, positioning “Espresso” as a massive favorite with Taylor Swift’s “Fortnight (featuring Post Malone)” as the #2 option.

Bovada and BetOnline do both list “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” as the Song of the Year favorite, though they differ on the #2 pick. Whereas Bovada highlights Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” in that second position, BetOnline views Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” as the second-most likely winner.

Bovada does not presently offer betting on Best New Artist; BetOnline lists Chappell Roan as a favorite in that category, with Sabrina Carpenter and Shaboozey as the other artists roughly in the mix.

The Bovada and BetOnline odds follow. As a reminder, the smaller the number, the better the odds. A negative number is how much one would have to risk to win $100. A positive number is how much one would win if they risked $100.

