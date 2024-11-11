Hot 100: Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Scores 17th Week At #1, Second-Longest Reign Of All Time

Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” extends its reign atop the Billboard Hot 100, notching a seventeenth week as America’s #1 overall song.
In achieving a seventeenth week on top, the song now outright ranks as the second-longest-reigning leader of all-time. Only Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus),” a 19-week #1, spent more time as America’s hottest song.
“A Bar Song” also outright claims the longest reign for a song credited to just one performer.
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” holds at its #2 peak this week, while Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” stays in the #3 position. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” enjoys another week at #4, and Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” rises one place to #5.
