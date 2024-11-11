Nina Svet Stunned During LA Fashion Week, Delivering Beautiful Looks For Kenneth Barlis, Diana Couture, Mac Divot, More

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: A model walks the runway at the Kenneth Barlis show during Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
A rapidly rising force in the modeling world, Nina Svet added to her momentum with a stellar showing throughout the recent Los Angeles Fashion Week, powered by Art Hearts Fashion.
Walking for numerous designers, including Kenneth Barlis, Diana Courture, Mac Divot, Scotch and Soda, David Tupaz, Alexis Monsanto, and Gray, the 2023 Miss European Universe made a major statement during the October event. The extensive lineup of shows found her rocking vastly different styles throughout the multi-day event, but she had no trouble making all prove resonant.
The event was held at The New Mart between October 17-19; photos from Nina Svet’s time on the runway follow, courtesy of Art Hearts Fashion and Designing The District.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 19: Nina Svet walks the runway at the Kenneth Barlis show during Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 19: Nina Svet walks the runway at the Kenneth Barlis show during Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 19: Nina Svet walks the runway at the Kenneth Barlis show during Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 19: Nina Svetwalks the runway at the Diana Couture show during Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 19: Nina Svetwalks the runway at the Diana Couture show during Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 19: Nina Svetwalks the runway at the Diana Couture show during Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Nina Svet walks the runway at the Mac Divot show during Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on October 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Nina Svet walks the runway at the Mac Divot show during Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on October 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: Models walk the runway during the David Tupaz show during Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on October 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: Nina Svet walks the runway at the David Tupaz show during Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on October 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: Nina Svet walks the runway at the David Tupaz show during Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on October 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: Nina Svet walks the runway at the David Tupaz show during Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on October 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: Nina Svet walks the runway at the David Tupaz show during Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on October 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Nina Svet walks the runway at the Scotch and Soda show during Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on October 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Nina Svet walks the runway at the Scotch and Soda show during Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on October 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Nina Svet walks the runway at the Alexis Monsanto show during Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on October 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 19: Nina Svet walks the runway at the Gray show during Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 19: Nina Svet walks the runway at the Gray show during Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The New Mart on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
la fashion week lafw Nina svet
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…