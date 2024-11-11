Nina Svet Stunned During LA Fashion Week, Delivering Beautiful Looks For Kenneth Barlis, Diana Couture, Mac Divot, More

A rapidly rising force in the modeling world, Nina Svet added to her momentum with a stellar showing throughout the recent Los Angeles Fashion Week, powered by Art Hearts Fashion.

Walking for numerous designers, including Kenneth Barlis, Diana Courture, Mac Divot, Scotch and Soda, David Tupaz, Alexis Monsanto, and Gray, the 2023 Miss European Universe made a major statement during the October event. The extensive lineup of shows found her rocking vastly different styles throughout the multi-day event, but she had no trouble making all prove resonant.

The event was held at The New Mart between October 17-19; photos from Nina Svet’s time on the runway follow, courtesy of Art Hearts Fashion and Designing The District.