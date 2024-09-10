Taylor Momsen Stuns At KidSuper’s Funny Business Volume III Event At New York’s Apollo Theater

Attending what she called “funnest fashion event I’ve ever been to,” Taylor Momsen more than made her mark at KidSuper Studios’ Funny Business Volume III: A Night At The Apollo.

Her arrival look was the epitome of memorable, again emphasizing her unique fusion of immense artistic talent and resonant style.

Held at the iconic Apollo Theater in Harlem, Colm Dillane’s fashion offering made comedy the center of its NYFW presence.

“Tonight was a celebration,” reads a statement from KidSuper Studios. “A celebration of the best parts of all of us, the perfectly imperfect things that make each of us magical. Dillane challenges everything we thought we knew about what fashion was and ensures that everything we will come to know is a reflection of the world he knows we all deserve. A world where boundaries do not exist. A world and industry where dreams continue to come true. And where a kid with no business being in fashion is the future of the fashion business.”

KidSuper’s eagerly anticipated new collection includes collaborations with Puma and Lovesac.

