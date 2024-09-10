in Culture News, Music News

Taylor Momsen Stuns At KidSuper’s Funny Business Volume III Event At New York’s Apollo Theater

The Pretty Reckless frontwoman wowed at Monday’s event.

Taylor Momsen by Madeleine Thomas/BFA, courtesy of KidSuper Studios

Attending what she called “funnest fashion event I’ve ever been to,” Taylor Momsen more than made her mark at KidSuper Studios’ Funny Business Volume III: A Night At The Apollo.

Her arrival look was the epitome of memorable, again emphasizing her unique fusion of immense artistic talent and resonant style.

Held at the iconic Apollo Theater in Harlem, Colm Dillane’s fashion offering made comedy the center of its NYFW presence.

“Tonight was a celebration,” reads a statement from KidSuper Studios. “A celebration of the best parts of all of us, the perfectly imperfect things that make each of us magical. Dillane challenges everything we thought we knew about what fashion was and ensures that everything we will come to know is a reflection of the world he knows we all deserve. A world where boundaries do not exist. A world and industry where dreams continue to come true. And where a kid with no business being in fashion is the future of the fashion business.”

KidSuper’s eagerly anticipated new collection includes collaborations with Puma and Lovesac.

Photos of Taylor’s time at the event follow:

Taylor Momsen by Madeleine Thomas/BFA, courtesy of KidSuper Studios
Taylor Momsen by Madeleine Thomas/BFA, courtesy of KidSuper Studios
Taylor Momsen by MADISON MCGAW/BFA, courtesy of KidSuper Studios
Taylor Momsen by MADISON MCGAW/BFA, courtesy of KidSuper Studios

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

