in Music News

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet” Projected For Third Week At #1 With Another 120K US Units

Sabrina’s reign atop the Billboard 200 will continue.

Sabrina Carpenter - Taste video screenshot | Island

“Short n’ Sweet” may be the album title, but it does not apply to its chart reign.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is on pace to secure a third consecutive week atop the Billboard 200.

The album should generate another 120K in US consumption during the September 6-12 tracking period. Hits forecasts 18K to come from pure album sales, with the balance owed to track streams and sales.

“Short n’ Sweet” will be the only album to generate six-figures’ worth of consumption this week. Post Malone’s “F-1 Trillion,” projected as the #2 album, should achieve 70K.

sabrina carpentershort n' sweet

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Taylor Momsen Stuns At KidSuper’s Funny Business Volume III Event At New York’s Apollo Theater

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” Again Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song