Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet” Projected For Third Week At #1 With Another 120K US Units

“Short n’ Sweet” may be the album title, but it does not apply to its chart reign.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is on pace to secure a third consecutive week atop the Billboard 200.

The album should generate another 120K in US consumption during the September 6-12 tracking period. Hits forecasts 18K to come from pure album sales, with the balance owed to track streams and sales.

“Short n’ Sweet” will be the only album to generate six-figures’ worth of consumption this week. Post Malone’s “F-1 Trillion,” projected as the #2 album, should achieve 70K.