Toto’s “Africa” Earns Diamond Certification In The United States

The iconic rock song reaches an impressive milestone.

Toto - Africa video screenshot | YouTube

Toto’s beloved 1982 song “Africa” has endured for the past forty-two years, and that endurance has resulted in an impressive commercial achievement.

As of September 10, 2024, “Africa” has been certified diamond in the United States. Issued by the RIAA, the certification signifies 10 million in US units, with units coming from paid track downloads/sales and track streams.

“Africa” was one of two Toto songs to receive a new certification this week. “Rosanna,” the other, officially reached double-platinum status. The honor confirms 2 million in US units.

