Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” Jumps Into Top 25 At Pop Radio, Tinashe’s “Nasty” Makes Top 30

Powered by the September 1-7 tracking period’s greatest airplay gain, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” soars into the Top 25 on the Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up five places, the latest “Short n’ Sweet” single earns #24 on the listing. “Taste” received 3,624 spins during the tracking week, besting last week’s mark by a format-leading 2,217 plays.

“Taste” ascends as Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” retains the #1 position. Her “Espresso” remains inside the Top 5.

— As “Taste” makes the Top 25, Tinashe’s rhythmic crossover “Nasty” joins the Top 30. The song, which was #31 last week, earns #30 this week thanks to its 1,659 spins (+272).