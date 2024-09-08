in Music News

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio; Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, Chappell Roan Top 20

“Not Like Us,” “Die With A Smile,” and “HOT TO GO!” make moves on the pop chart.

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us video screenshot | Interscope

Kendrick Lamar’s rhythmic and urban radio smash “Not Like Us” continues to make moves at pop radio. The diss track officially secures a Top 15 position on this week’s Mediabase chart for the pop format.

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” and Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO!” also make moves, with each song securing a Top 20 position.

Played 6,412 times during the September 1-7 tracking period (+177), “Not Like Us” rises three places to #15.

Up three spots, “Die With A Smile” earns #19 on the strength of 5,665 spins (+1,270).

The recipient of 5,594 plays (+983), “HOT TO GO!” ascends one spot to #20.

