Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” Earns 3rd Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart

The “Short n’ Sweet” single continues its reign.

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please video screenshot | Island

Even with “Espresso” enduring in the Top 5 and her “Taste” flying up the chart, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” maintains its status as pop radio’s #1 song.

Credited with ~15,846 spins during the September 1-7 tracking period, “Please Please Please” celebrates a third week atop the listing. The spin count trails last week’s mark by 335 plays but keeps the Sabrina Carpenter hit at #1.

Up two places, Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” moves into the runner-up spot. Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” holds at #3.

The aforementioned “Espresso” rises one place to #4, and Tommy Richman’s “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” slides three levels to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

