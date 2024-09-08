Khalid’s “Heatstroke,” Charli XCX’s “Apple,” Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph’s “High Road” Reach Top 40 At Pop Radio

Khalid’s “Heatstroke,” Charli XCX’s “Apple,” and Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph’s “High Road” officially debut on this week’s forty-song Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Below last week’s chart at #41, “Heatstroke” makes this week’s Top 40 at #35. The new Khalid single received 1,070 spins during the September 1-7 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 399.
Up five places, “Apple” makes its Top 40 debut at #39. The “brat” single posted a tracking period play count of 790 (+354).
Played 649 times during the tracking week (+100), “High Road” rises two spots to make its Top 40 debut at #40.
