in Music News

Khalid’s “Heatstroke,” Charli XCX’s “Apple,” Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph’s “High Road” Reach Top 40 At Pop Radio

Three songs debut on this week’s pop radio chart.

Khalid - Heatstroke video screenshot | RCA

Khalid’s “Heatstroke,” Charli XCX’s “Apple,” and Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph’s “High Road” officially debut on this week’s forty-song Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “Heatstroke” makes this week’s Top 40 at #35. The new Khalid single received 1,070 spins during the September 1-7 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 399.

Up five places, “Apple” makes its Top 40 debut at #39. The “brat” single posted a tracking period play count of 790 (+354).

Played 649 times during the tracking week (+100), “High Road” rises two spots to make its Top 40 debut at #40.

applecharli xcxheatstrokehigh roadjessie murphkhalidkoe wetzel

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” Jumps Into Top 25 At Pop Radio, Tinashe’s “Nasty” Makes Top 30