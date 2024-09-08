in Music News

Madison Beer’s “15 Minutes” Jumps Into Top 10 On Dance Radio Chart

“15 Minutes” makes a big move on the latest US dance chart.

“15 Minutes,” the follow-up to Madison Beer’s #1 dance radio hit “Make You Mine” is making its own impressive moves at the format. The song officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart for the format.

Up five places, “15 Minutes” earns #8 on this week’s edition of the listing. “15 Minutes” received ~330 spins during the September 1-7 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 55 plays.

The increase ranks as the week’s fifth-greatest dance radio airplay gain.

“15 Minutes” represents the only new addition to the Top 10 on this week’s chart; TELYKAST’s “Free (featuring x.o.anne)” claims first place on the listing.

