TELYKAST & x.o.anne’s “Free” Officially Rises To #1 On Dance Radio Chart

US dance radio has a new #1 song, and it comes from TELYKAST and x.o.anne.

Indeed, their collaboration “Free” soars three places to #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance radio airplay listing.

“Free” received ~539 spins during the September 1-7 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 133 plays.

Tove Lo & SG Lewis’ “HEAT” holds at #2 on this week’s edition of the dance chart, while Armin Van Buuren & David Guetta’s “In The Dark (featuring Aldae)” slips from #1 to #3.

Charli XCX’s “360” drops a place to #4 despite a gain in airplay, and Dom Dolla’s “girl$” stays at #5.