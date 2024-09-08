in Music News

Hozier’s “Too Sweet” Reclaims #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio, Securing 8th Week On Top

The multi-format sensation is back at #1 on the Hot AC chart.

Hozier - Too Sweet video screenshot | By Ruth Medjber | Columbia

Enthusiasm over Hozier’s “Too Sweet” endures, as the song makes a return to #1 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

The song, which was #3 last week, received ~5,622 spins during the current September 1-7 tracking period. That mark bests last week’s mark by 14, while thrusting “Too Sweet” back into #1.

“Too Sweet,” which also enjoyed multi-week reigns at pop and alternative radio, is enjoying an eighth overall week atop the Hot AC chart.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” drops a place to #2, while Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” ticks down one level to #3.

Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” stays at #4, and Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help (featuring Morgan Wallen)” holds at #5.

benson boonehoziermorgan wallenpost malonesabrina carpentershaboozeytoo sweet

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

TELYKAST & x.o.anne’s “Free” Officially Rises To #1 On Dance Radio Chart

Madison Beer’s “15 Minutes” Jumps Into Top 10 On Dance Radio Chart