The August 30-September 5 tracking period has come to a close, and Le Sserafim’s “Crazy” ranks as the week’s top-selling album. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet,” meanwhile, claims a second week at #1 for total US consumption.

According to Hits Daily Double, “Crazy” sold 35K US copies during the tracking period. With units from track sales and track streams included, it generated 44K in total first-week US consumption.

The sales figure ranks as the week’s best, while the total consumption figure should slot “Crazy” at around #7 on the Billboard 200.

“Short n’ Sweet” will remain atop the Billboard 200 thanks to its 158K in second-week activity. About 27K units come from pure album sales, with track sales and streams contributing the balance.

Due Sunday, Billboard’s specific numbers may differ slightly from those reported by Hits. The overall outcome — “Crazy” at #1 for sales, “Short n’ Sweet” at #1 for total units — should nonetheless be the same.