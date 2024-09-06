Livvy Dunne Scheduled To Appear On September 10 “Good Morning America”

Chronicling LSU athletes’ financial success under the NCAA’s revised approach to NIL opportunities, Prime Video’s “The Money Game” will launch on September 10.

That morning, one of the spotlight athletes will appear on “Good Morning America.”

Indeed, ABC confirms Olivia “Livvy” Dunne for the September 10 edition of its daytime talk show. Dunne, a pop culture sensation, is remaining at LSU for the final year of her gymnastics eligibility.

The September 10 “GMA” will also feature Matthew McConaughey and Lauren Sanchez. Complete listings follow:

Tuesday, Sept. 10 – Actor and author Matthew McConaughey (“Greenlights”); gymnast Livvy Dunne; philanthropist and journalist Lauren Sánchez (“The Fly Who Flew to Space”)

