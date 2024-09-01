Songs By Jimin, Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes Make Top 30 At Pop Radio; Coldplay, Morgan Wallen, Gracie Abrams Top 40

Although there are no new Top 10, Top 20, or Top 25 additions, this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart has plenty of activity at the Top 30 and Top 40 levels.

Three songs — including one chart debut — make their way into the Top 30 this week. An additional three songs formally enter the Top 40.

Jimin’s “Who,” which received 1,692 spins during the August 25-31 tracking period (+298), rises three places to a new high of #28.

Below last week’s chart at #46, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” debuts at an impressive #29 this week. The single received 1,407 tracking period plays (+995).

Up three places, Shawn Mendes’ “Why Why Why” secures #30 with 1,392 spins (+205).

Coldplay’s “We Pray (featuring Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna & Tini)” joins “Taste” in debuting this week, soaring twenty-seven places to make its Top 40 bow at #35. It posted a tracking period play count of 916 (+785).

Morgan Wallen’s “Cowgirls (featuring ERNEST)” (#37, +4 | 793 spins, +115) and Gracie Abrams’ “Close To You” (#40, +3 | 709 spins, +243) also debut this week.